Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after buying an additional 3,026,428 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,559,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,197 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

