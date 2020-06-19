Old North State Trust LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,812,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

