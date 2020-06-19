Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,578,000 after acquiring an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,930 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,735,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 20,412,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

