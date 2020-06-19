Old North State Trust LLC Sells 260 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 433,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

