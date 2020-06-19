Old North State Trust LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,648,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 342,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.11. 1,103,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.