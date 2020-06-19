Old North State Trust LLC Sells 550 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 608,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

