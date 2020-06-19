Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of OFLX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Omega Flex by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Omega Flex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Flex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

