Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of OFLX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
