One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

OSS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $2.00. 7,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,230. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $51,242.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,242,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

