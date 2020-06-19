ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $40.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,834,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

