Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Onespan in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Onespan stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,659. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $964.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Onespan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Onespan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Onespan by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Onespan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onespan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

