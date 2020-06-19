Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 2,288,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.40. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

