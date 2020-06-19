Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,771. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

