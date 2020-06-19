Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.93. Pacific Current Group shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 33,795 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC)

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

