Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.64. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

