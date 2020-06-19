Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.64. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
About Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
