Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 77,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,496. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $398.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $66,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $92,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,720. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

