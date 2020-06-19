Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

PAHC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 107.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

