Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,279. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,322,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

