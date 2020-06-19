Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 227.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

