Piper Sandler Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $15.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.20 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.68 to $14.72 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 2,491,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

