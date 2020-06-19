PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668,607 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,132,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3,489.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 135,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,871. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

