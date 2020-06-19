PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

POL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 1,725,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,709. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PolyOne by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PolyOne by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PolyOne by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 118,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

