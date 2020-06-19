PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.18

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate (NYSE:PYT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and traded as high as $21.91. PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

PPlus Tr GSC-2 Tr Ctf Fltg Rate Company Profile (NYSE:PYT)

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

