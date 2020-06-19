PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRAH has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.82.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after purchasing an additional 729,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $18,731,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

