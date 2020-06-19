Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.92. 16,686,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,911. The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.