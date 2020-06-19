Progeny 3 Inc. Buys Shares of 14,300 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,749,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 396,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.64. 17,760,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,867,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.34. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

