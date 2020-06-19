Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $2.88 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,578. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.