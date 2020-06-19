Progeny 3 Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

