Progeny 3 Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.4% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,853 shares of company stock worth $119,202,312. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.46.

REGN traded up $46.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,377. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $625.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

