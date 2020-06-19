Progeny 3 Inc. Purchases 7,460 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 0.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,191,812. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

