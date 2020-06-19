PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut PUYI INC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PUYI INC/ADR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,758. PUYI INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

