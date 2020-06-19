PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their buy rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.02. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 377,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

