Quant Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00068106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $76.63 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00338239 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000516 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008562 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016093 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

