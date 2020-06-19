Raymond James Boosts Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $39.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,875. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

