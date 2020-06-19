Raymond James Downgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Market Perform

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 39,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Investar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

