Raymond James Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Outperform

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.
PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.
NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 918,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,852. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.