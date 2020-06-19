Raymond James Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Outperform

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 918,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,852. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

