Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

RC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 1,130,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,436. The company has a market capitalization of $497.72 million, a PE ratio of -293.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 462,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 61.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 113.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

