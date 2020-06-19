Record (LON:REC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Record (LON:REC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON REC traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 37.75 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 901,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.03. Record has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.22 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.
About Record
