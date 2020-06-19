Record (LON:REC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Record (LON:REC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON REC traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 37.75 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 901,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.03. Record has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.22 ($0.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

