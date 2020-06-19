Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 527,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,637. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 22,319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

