Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
NYSE RELX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 527,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,637. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
