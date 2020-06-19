RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLI. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.50.

RLI stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 370,850 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

