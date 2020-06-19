Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

