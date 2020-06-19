Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 220.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $198,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

NYSE:RCL traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,684,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

