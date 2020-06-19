RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.10

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and traded as low as $38.02. RTC Group shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 14,929 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

RTC Group Company Profile (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

