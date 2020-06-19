RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RTI Surgical’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:RTIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.