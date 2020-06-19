Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.