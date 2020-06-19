SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. Wedbush cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.11.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. 1,368,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,993,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,930,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

