Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Raised to Buy at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 3,637,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.