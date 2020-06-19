SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.
SAP stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. 1,034,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 758.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.