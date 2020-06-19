SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.

SAP stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. 1,034,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 758.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

