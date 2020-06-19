Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 75,746 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,746 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paypal were worth $58,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

PYPL traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

