Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,338. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $6,031,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

