Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $8.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wood & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,508. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

